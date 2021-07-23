Balchem (BCPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Balchem to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $129.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.28. Balchem has a 52 week low of $92.60 and a 52 week high of $134.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

