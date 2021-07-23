Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 121,329 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,329 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.96% of argenx worth $135,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,469,000 after acquiring an additional 871,508 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in argenx by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,871,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,917,000 after purchasing an additional 540,488 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in argenx by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,119,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,315,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in argenx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 954,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 719,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,230,000 after purchasing an additional 302,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners started coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut argenx to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.51.

Shares of argenx stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $314.69. 1,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,922. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $212.66 and a 1-year high of $382.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.23.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%. The company had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

