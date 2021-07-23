Bamco Inc. NY Decreases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,055 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.28% of Roper Technologies worth $118,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $459.33.

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock worth $2,569,308 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $5.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $497.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,403. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $497.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.14.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

