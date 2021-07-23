Bamco Inc. NY Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,007 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $265,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,558.32.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $166,477,588. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $73.58 on Friday, hitting $2,740.15. 40,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,922. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,670.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,503.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

