Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 243,941 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,307,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,941 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 1.3% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.09% of Alibaba Group worth $523,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price target (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.90.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $10.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.04. 656,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,020,098. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.03. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $198.26 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $552.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

