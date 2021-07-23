Bamco Inc. NY Sells 110,885 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,283,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,885 shares during the period. Penn National Gaming comprises about 2.9% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 7.22% of Penn National Gaming worth $1,182,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $71.04. 48,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,768,166. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -510.11 and a beta of 2.56. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.17.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

