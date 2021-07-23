Bamco Inc. NY Trims Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,219,930 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 78,642 shares during the period. ANSYS makes up approximately 1.9% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned 2.55% of ANSYS worth $753,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 275,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,452,000 after buying an additional 20,424 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 5,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in ANSYS by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 47,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,250,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.50.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,008,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,078. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS traded up $8.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $366.44. 4,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,616. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 68.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $291.55 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $340.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

