Banano Price Tops $0.0085 on Exchanges (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Banano has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. Banano has a total market capitalization of $11.18 million and approximately $189,069.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001799 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00039125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00047805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Banano

BAN is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,492 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,320,246 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

