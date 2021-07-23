Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Up to $6.12

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.12, but opened at $6.30. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 22,050 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on BBVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 20.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 147,005.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,787 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,354,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,649,000 after buying an additional 2,124,561 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,976,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,235,000 after buying an additional 1,832,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,581,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,573,000 after buying an additional 1,059,615 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at $2,421,000. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

