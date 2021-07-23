Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on BNDSF. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of BNDSF stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. Banco de Sabadell has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

