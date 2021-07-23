Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Up to $3.62

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.62, but opened at $3.73. Banco Santander shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 2,451 shares traded.
Several brokerages recently commented on SAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.
The stock has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at $56,631,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 112,143,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 29,705.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,846 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 457.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.78% of the company’s stock.
About Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)
Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
