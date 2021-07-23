Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Up to $3.62

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.62, but opened at $3.73. Banco Santander shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 2,451 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

The stock has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 15.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at $56,631,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 112,143,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 29,705.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,846 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 457.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

