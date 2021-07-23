Band Protocol (BAND) Price Hits $5.28 on Major Exchanges

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $185.87 million and approximately $32.38 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for $5.28 or 0.00015815 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00049433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00014987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.04 or 0.00862521 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

