Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 58,325 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 58,325 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.24% of DHT worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter valued at $13,978,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 551.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,725,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 1,460,879 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in DHT by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 681,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 465,669 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in DHT in the 1st quarter worth $2,392,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DHT by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 255,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

DHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DHT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $5.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $997.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of -0.24. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.55 million. DHT had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. DHT’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

