Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 18,035 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,035 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 95.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,582,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,995,000 after buying an additional 773,507 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth $13,274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 106.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,535,000 after buying an additional 382,367 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 97.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,937,000 after buying an additional 81,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 276.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,008,000 after buying an additional 107,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $25.26 on Friday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $57.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 4.50.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.22). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 572.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MARA. Compass Point began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

