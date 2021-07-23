Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.28% of The Lovesac worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOVE. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in The Lovesac in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,316,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in The Lovesac by 13.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after acquiring an additional 92,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Lovesac by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,826,000 after acquiring an additional 56,037 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in The Lovesac by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 107,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Lovesac by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 27,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac stock opened at $60.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.13 million, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.41. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

In other The Lovesac news, CFO Donna Dellomo sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $262,131.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,002 shares in the company, valued at $5,843,080.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $596,995.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,500. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

