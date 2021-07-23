Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,705,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 355.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 274,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ ASO opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.68. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $42.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.28.
In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $4,337,082.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,094,547.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,389,621 shares of company stock worth $800,080,670 in the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ASO has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
