Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,705,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 355.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 274,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.68. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $42.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.28.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $4,337,082.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,094,547.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,389,621 shares of company stock worth $800,080,670 in the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ASO has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

