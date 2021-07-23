Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.30 Million Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.05% of Canada Goose worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 47.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 45,160 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,865,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,721,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Canada Goose by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $869,000. 44.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.64. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $50.05. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 82.22, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

