Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 28,013.9% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,477,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,408 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,149,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 550.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,074,000 after acquiring an additional 585,072 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 25.1% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,623,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,275,000 after acquiring an additional 325,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,740,000 after acquiring an additional 191,666 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:FMX opened at $82.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $86.86. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.41, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.84.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.80.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

