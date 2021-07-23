Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New $2.15 Million Investment in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 78,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.05% of Certara as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Certara by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,580,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,148,000 after buying an additional 705,507 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Certara by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,976 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Certara by 2,554.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,839,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657,379 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Certara by 337.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 168,951 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.42.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

CERT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $85,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 350,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,145.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $2,800,436.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 416,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,719,810.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,472,235 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Certara Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

