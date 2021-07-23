Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 133.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 172,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 98,509 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 397,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 517.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 360,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 302,200 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $42.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.63.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

