Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 109,533 Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) by 155.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,533 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.64% of Acutus Medical worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFIB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Acutus Medical by 50.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 902,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 303,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Acutus Medical by 40.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 920,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after purchasing an additional 265,946 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Acutus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,941,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Acutus Medical by 38.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 61,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Acutus Medical by 183.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 55,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AFIB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

AFIB opened at $16.33 on Friday. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.29.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 1,079.68% and a negative return on equity of 375.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 1,071,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $14,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

