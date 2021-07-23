Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 23,662 Shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.04% of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 63,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period.

Shares of MLN opened at $22.10 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $21.12 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.90.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

