Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 47,486 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,486 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.28% of Energy Fuels worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,055,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after buying an additional 862,564 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 106,623 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 26,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $178,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $728.13 million, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.77.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,041.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

