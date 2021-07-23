Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,577 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.66% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

FRGI opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $368.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.65 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.57.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.67 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

