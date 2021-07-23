Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,672 Shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.63.

