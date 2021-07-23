Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 82,281 Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 82,281 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.33% of Clovis Oncology worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 24,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

CLVS stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $524.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.66. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clovis Oncology Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

