Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 91,695 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 72.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,695 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,650,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in C3.ai by 251.3% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,939,000. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C3.ai alerts:

AI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

In other C3.ai news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $156,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Condoleezza Rice sold 55,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $3,385,960.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,608 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,280,186 shares of company stock worth $323,200,797. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AI opened at $53.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.98. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $183.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.65.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.