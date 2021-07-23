Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

RIGL opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $711.29 million, a PE ratio of -59.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

