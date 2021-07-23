Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Up 3.2% After Strong Earnings

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $41.06 and last traded at $41.06. 387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 727,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.80.

The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 36.25%. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 50.44%.

OZK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at $48,039,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 22.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,186,000 after acquiring an additional 588,346 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Bank OZK by 323.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 284,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after acquiring an additional 216,953 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.00.

About Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.