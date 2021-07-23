Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bankinter from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, assumed coverage on Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bankinter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKNIY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.06. 27,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.58.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

