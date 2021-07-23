Bankinter’s (BKNIY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. started coverage on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bankinter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKNIY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 128. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

