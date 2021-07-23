Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.11

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.11 and traded as high as $28.25. Bankwell Financial Group shares last traded at $27.61, with a volume of 9,499 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on BWFG shares. TheStreet upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $218.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after buying an additional 22,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 39.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

