Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Plans Dividend of $0.41

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) declared a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

Banner has raised its dividend by 67.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Banner has a dividend payout ratio of 38.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banner to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

Get Banner alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $51.72 on Friday. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 28.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Banner news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.