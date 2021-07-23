Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Raymond James

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Banner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

BANR stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Banner has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $60.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.67.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banner will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Banner news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 5.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Banner by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Banner by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Banner by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banner by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

