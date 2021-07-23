Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Down to $31.87

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.87, but opened at $30.30. Baozun shares last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 10,131 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Baozun by 56.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 240,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 86,366 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Baozun by 2.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Baozun by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Baozun by 395.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 73,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

