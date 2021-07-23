Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares has increased its dividend by 17.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHB traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. 20,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,002. The firm has a market cap of $434.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $32.37.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

BHB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

