Barclays Boosts DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target to $64.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.82% from the stock’s current price.

DOCN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of DOCN opened at $52.97 on Friday. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $58.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,199,000. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

