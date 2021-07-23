Barclays Boosts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $60.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.76% from the stock’s current price.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. dropped their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.97.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $69.57 on Friday. Twitter has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of -59.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.62.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 21.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 104,087 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,079 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 6.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 53,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 103.3% during the second quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 187,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 56.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 224,355 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,436,000 after purchasing an additional 81,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

