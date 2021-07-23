Barclays Increases AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Price Target to GBX 380

AJ Bell (LON:AJB) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 380 ($4.96) in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.03% from the company’s current price.

AJB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 381.25 ($4.98).

AJB opened at GBX 427.11 ($5.58) on Friday. AJ Bell has a 52 week low of GBX 391.50 ($5.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 487 ($6.36). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 425.02. The stock has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.64.

In other news, insider Simon Turner sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 428 ($5.59), for a total value of £13,910 ($18,173.50). Also, insider Andrew James Bell acquired 3,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 448 ($5.85) per share, with a total value of £16,746.24 ($21,879.07).

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

