Barclays Increases Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $74.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dynatrace from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upped their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

NYSE DT opened at $62.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.76. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $62.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.77, a PEG ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $3,222,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,561,020. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,381,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,084 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 361.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,443,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749,655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,052,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,390,000 after purchasing an additional 723,728 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,673,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,435,000 after purchasing an additional 943,961 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

