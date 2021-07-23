Barclays Raises 3i Group (LON:III) Price Target to GBX 1,510

3i Group (LON:III) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 1,445 ($18.88) to GBX 1,510 ($19.73) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on III. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on 3i Group from GBX 1,340 ($17.51) to GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,430 ($18.68).

III opened at GBX 1,295.50 ($16.93) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.69. 3i Group has a one year low of GBX 852.80 ($11.14) and a one year high of GBX 1,296.50 ($16.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £12.61 billion and a PE ratio of 6.75.

In other 3i Group news, insider Julia Wilson sold 18,596 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,191 ($15.56), for a total value of £221,478.36 ($289,362.90). Insiders acquired a total of 37 shares of company stock worth $45,373 in the last ninety days.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

