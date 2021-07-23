Barclays Raises BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target to $66.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barclays from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BIGC. Citigroup upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $67.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.35. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.79. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $65,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 13,638 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $757,045.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,417,932.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 491,333 shares of company stock worth $31,261,664. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter worth $79,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter worth $271,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter worth $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter worth $110,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

