Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.
MCI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 10,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,095. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11. Barings Corporate Investors has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $15.48.
About Barings Corporate Investors
