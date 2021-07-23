Barnes Group (B) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Barnes Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

B stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

