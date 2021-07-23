Barrington Research Weighs in on Discovery, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Discovery in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Discovery’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DISCA. Wells Fargo & Company raised Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Shares of DISCA opened at $28.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.60. Discovery has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Discovery by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

