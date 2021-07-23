Base Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $27,928.00 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.43 or 0.00004454 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Base Protocol has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. Base Protocol has a market cap of $569,091.78 and approximately $27,928.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00047806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00014183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.99 or 0.00838359 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 568,538 coins and its circulating supply is 398,206 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

