Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,473 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BHC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,502,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 285,494 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 333,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $613,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In related news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,751.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHC opened at $28.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.70. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

