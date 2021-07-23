BCJ Capital Management LLC Acquires 989 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.0% of BCJ Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 465,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,918,000 after purchasing an additional 37,231 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,658,000 after purchasing an additional 40,168 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 116,273 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $146.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.14 and a twelve month high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.91.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.