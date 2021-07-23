Beacon (BECN) Market Cap Reaches $2.01 Million

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 45% against the dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00003462 BTC on major exchanges. Beacon has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $1,076.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00022229 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001612 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

