Beam (BEAM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $16.24 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Beam has a market cap of $41.36 million and approximately $16.24 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004164 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 92,926,520 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

